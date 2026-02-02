BOZEMAN — Montana's wildlife roam freely across the state's vast landscapes most of the year, but winter brings a unique opportunity for researchers.

When snow blankets the mountains, herd animals naturally gather together, creating the perfect conditions for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) to conduct comprehensive aerial surveys.

Every winter, FWP biologists take to the skies to study these concentrated herds, gathering crucial data about animal populations, health, and behavior patterns that inform wildlife management decisions throughout the year.

Ever wonder how Montana manages its wildlife? See how FWP uses winter aerial surveys to study animal herds and support conservation efforts across the state

Montana wildlife officials conduct winter aerial surveys to study animal herds

"Those surveys help provide information that factors into the overall management and season structures for many of these species in individual parts of the state, within hunting districts, and then also statewide, it factors into statewide management plans as well," Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks spokesman Morgan Jacobsen said.

FWP has conducted these winter surveys for decades, building an extensive database that allows researchers to track long-term trends and changes in wildlife populations across Montana.

The winter season also provides opportunities for more intensive research through individual animal captures and collaring operations.

"We're looking at capturing and collaring individual animals in places like south of Helena there's an elk capture that'll be happening as well as bighorn sheep in the Highlands and those are slightly different from just regular surveys in that we're actually getting close enough to capture individual animals either with darting them or using a net and then putting a GPS or radio collar on those animals," Jacobsen said.

Watch related coverage: Elk Education: Inside FWP's high-tech Sanders County wildlife study

Elk Education: Inside FWP's high-tech Sanders County wildlife study

These aerial surveys offer biologists an efficient method to observe large numbers of animals quickly while minimizing stress on the wildlife. The data collected during these winter operations guides management decisions throughout the rest of the year.

"We want those animals to be healthy and successful as well. This survey gives us information that we can use for the rest of the year to make sure that that happens," Jacobsen said.

FWP utilizes both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters for these surveys and capture operations. Residents in areas like the Highlands south of Butte should not be surprised to see aircraft conducting these research activities during the winter months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.