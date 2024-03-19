Watch Now
Blackfeet Tribe to begin work on major water systems upgrade

A $2.2 million contract covers planning, design, and construction of municipal, rural and industrial water systems.
Blackfeet Reservation
Posted at 10:30 AM, Mar 19, 2024
HELENA — The Blackfeet Tribe recently announced that it had signed the contract to begin the first phase of a major water systems upgrade.

The $2.2 million contract covers planning, design, and construction of municipal, rural and industrial water systems with a specific focus on the Heart Butte tank.

According to the Tribe, the work will improve water access and delivery for residents and businesses on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Tribal officials say the project can trace its roots to the Blackfeet Water Rights Settlement.

Congress approved the settlement in 2016 and the Blackfeet Tribe ratified it in 2018.

The compact includes $471 million for water-related projects including new or improved irrigation systems, the development of community water systems, and land acquisition.

