CSKT education leader, beloved community member passed away at 90

PABLO — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) have lost an educational leader and community icon.

MTN News has confirmed that Joe McDonald passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023, at the age of 90.

Dr. Joseph F. McDonald was the founder and President Emeritus of Salish Kootenai College.

However, his public education career spanned all tiers as he also served as principal of Ronan High School.

McDonald was known for his work in everything from restoring the historic Fort Connah in the Mission Valley to serving on the National Board of American Indian Business Leaders.

He was also active in tribal cultural events and environmental concerns, as Salish Kootenai College notes on its website.

Our thoughts go out to his family and those impacted by his work.