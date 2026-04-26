PABLO — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes hosted their fourth annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Event in Pablo, where families gathered to share stories and walk a 5K to honor their loved ones.

Organizer and CSKT tribal council representative Danielle Matt said five CSKT members are currently missing. The event helps raise money for the CSKT MMIP Fund, which helps families with resources like ground searches, gas vouchers, and lodging.

"We raise funds to help community members here when their families are in crisis," Matt said.

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CSKT hosts fourth annual MMIP awareness event to support families

"This isn't only a Native American issue — it's an everyone issue," Matt said.

Chayla Russell attended the event to honor her cousin, Jermain Charlo, who went missing almost eight years ago.

"It's given me a lot of anxiety being this age because what if I'm next?" Russell said.

"I feel really guilty a lot of the time because here I am in school and I get to live my life, and I don't know where my sister is," Russell said.

Russell said coming together as a community is the most important resource families have.

"We're not asking for better treatment, we're asking for the same treatment. It is clear as day that we don't get the same," Russell said.

Information on how to donate to the CSKT MMIP Fund is available online.

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