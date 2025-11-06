Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIndian Country

Actions

Fort Peck Tribes take action after SNAP funding lapse

Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes
Fort Peck Assiniboine &amp; Sioux Tribes
Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux Tribes
Posted

GREAT FALLS — The Fort Peck Tribes have declared a State of Emergency following the suspension of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the month of November.

Tribal leaders said in a news release: "We want to assure you that the Tribes are actively developing a plan of action to address this issue until benefits are reinstated."

The tribes are in the process of slaughtering buffalo and securing groceries, and have allocated $250,000 to provide assistance to as many SNAP households as possible.

They note that resources are limited, and this assistance will be available only to fully-enrolled tribal members who reside on the reservation and are currently enrolled in SNAP benefits.

Leaders encourage everyone to come together as a community and support one another.

People who are able to donate non-perishable food items are asked to drop them off at any tribal senior feeding site between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., or at the Phase III foyer of the Tribal Administration building in Poplar between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Last week, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council declared a State of Emergency and authorized the culling of 15 bison and three cattle from the Blackfeet reservation to help sustain community food access in the weeks ahead.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader