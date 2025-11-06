Fort Peck Tribes take action after SNAP funding lapse

GREAT FALLS — The Fort Peck Tribes have declared a State of Emergency following the suspension of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the month of November.

Tribal leaders said in a news release: "We want to assure you that the Tribes are actively developing a plan of action to address this issue until benefits are reinstated."

The tribes are in the process of slaughtering buffalo and securing groceries, and have allocated $250,000 to provide assistance to as many SNAP households as possible.

They note that resources are limited, and this assistance will be available only to fully-enrolled tribal members who reside on the reservation and are currently enrolled in SNAP benefits.

Leaders encourage everyone to come together as a community and support one another.

People who are able to donate non-perishable food items are asked to drop them off at any tribal senior feeding site between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., or at the Phase III foyer of the Tribal Administration building in Poplar between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Last week, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council declared a State of Emergency and authorized the culling of 15 bison and three cattle from the Blackfeet reservation to help sustain community food access in the weeks ahead.