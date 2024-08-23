Heart Butte School staff optimistic despite remote learning

HEART BUTTE — Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, was supposed to be the first day of the new school year for the Heart Butte School District.

Instead, faculty and staff were sitting outside at tables with supplies for their students, who will be in remote learning mode for the beginning of the school year.

“The reason that we have to go to the hybrid model of remote learning is due to the infrastructure issues that we’re having with not only the water system but also the fire suppression system,” explained Marcy Cobell, Heart Butte School District superintendent.

The hybrid learning model will involve online learning via Chromebooks, as well as some face-to-face instruction, especially for the elementary students.

“It’s really imperative that we have face-to-face contact. A lot of the older students can handle being online and checking in with their teachers and being instructed through an online model, but the little ones, the kindergarten, first and second grade really do need that face-to-face,” said Cobell.

Despite the challenges that come with remote learning models, teachers and administrators are remaining optimistic.

“I think that when this is over, the bond that’s created is going to be awesome, so I don't see anything but positive coming from this,” said Davie Lee Shortman, business manager clerk for Heart Butte Public Schools.

Although students and families will not be going to the school daily, other resources such as the Blackfeet Tribal Health Clinic will remain available.

MTN News Heart Butte School

“Thankfully, we have the outlying districts assisting with some resources and we’re definitely being backed up community wise,” Shortman added.

In addition to the community coming together, faculty and staff also worked together to make the best decision, needing to pivot quickly.

“Everybody came together as one within minutes. I was totally impressed, totally impressed with how quickly everybody adapted to that decision,” Shortman said.

The Heart Butte School District is hopeful that after six weeks they will be able to resume in-person as normal. MTN will update you as we receive more information or any updates.