Indigenous art coming to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - Indigenous art is coming to life in downtown Missoula.

The first phase of art installation for the Downtown Riverside Art Walls (DRAW) project is taking place through Friday.

The walls will surround NorthWestern Energy's downtown power substation on Pattee Street.

Poteet Construction will hang Salish artwork and poetry on the east wall this week.

Once completed, the DRAW project will cover nearly 5,000 square feet of concrete walls around the recently updated substation.

