Montana Ag Network: Box Elder students turn classroom idea into market-ready snack

What started as a classroom idea on the Rocky Boy's Reservation is now turning into a market-ready snack. “Brain Grain,” a Kamut-based snack produced by Big Sandy Organics in Big Sandy, is a student-created project developed through Box Elder School’s business class.

The idea was sparked by students looking to create a healthy, locally rooted product, and was brought to life through a partnership with Big Sandy Organics owners Thomas Dilworth and Heather Dilworth, who worked closely with the students to turn their concepts into a real product.

Watch the full story:

Box Elder students turn classroom idea into market-ready snack

The snack is made using Kamut, an ancient grain known for its nutritional value, and reflects both agricultural roots and modern entrepreneurship. From the name to the branding, much of the concept and artwork came directly from the Box Elder School business class. Kiiw Windyboy came up with the name.

“This wasn’t something we handed to them,” said Thomas Dilworth, one of the owners of Big Sandy Organics and Business Director at Box Elder School. “This was their idea. They built it, they refined it, and they stayed committed through every step.”

Big Sandy Organics is a Montana-based company focused on producing organic, high-quality grain products while supporting local agriculture and education. The Brain Grain project aligns with that mission by giving students hands-on experience in product development.

MTN News

For many of the students involved, the project expanded beyond the classroom in a major way this past July, when the business class traveled to Texas to attend the School Nutrition Association Show, a food industry convention. For some students, it was their first time flying and their first exposure to the national food marketplace.

“I was kind of nervous at first,” said Jeffery, a student who attended the convention. “Seeing Brain Grain at a real convention made it feel real. We talked to a lot of people.”

Joshua, another student at Box Elder, said the experience helped him understand what it takes to sell a product beyond an idea. “We learned how to talk to people, how to explain what makes our product different, and how important presentation is,” he said. “It made me more confident.”

Matthew added that watching the product come to life was one of the most rewarding parts of the project. “People kept coming back for me,” he said. “It showed me that we can do big things, even coming from a small school.”

The students’ efforts paid off. After presenting Brain Grain in Texas, they were invited to move on to a larger food convention in Las Vegas, scheduled for April 2026, an opportunity that could further expand the reach of the project.

Heather Dilworth said watching the students grow throughout the process has been especially meaningful. “They showed up and worked hard,” she said. “We’re incredibly proud of them.”

Thomas Dilworth echoed that pride, emphasizing the long-term impact of the experience. “Just seeing how well they did at the show and seeing those walls come down,” he said. “That makes it worth it.”

Box Elder School Principal Mollee Gemar said the Brain Grain project represents something much bigger for students and the community.

“This project shows our students that they can make a difference,” she said. “They’re gaining skills, confidence, and opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom. Brain Grain is opening doors and expanding what our students believe is possible.”

Joshua added, “Feels good representing our tribe and everything like that.”

As Brain Grain continues to grow, so does the impact of the partnership behind it. It’s blending education, entrepreneurship, and community pride into a project that began in a classroom and is now headed beyond the state.