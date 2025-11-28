Indigenous Made Montana celebrates 4th annual Winter Market

MISSOULA — What began as a small, community-driven effort has grown into one of the region's most anticipated Indigenous cultural events. The 4th Annual Indigenous Made Winter Market returns Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Missoula Fairgrounds.

The 2025 lineup features more than 50 artists, designers and makers from across Montana and the surrounding region, representing more than 30 tribal nations. Visitors can browse an expansive array of work including beadwork, fine art, jewelry, textiles, fashion, body care and home décor.

"Our artists are youth finding their voice, aunties perfecting their beadwork, elders keeping traditions alive, and families creating side by side," said Dacia Red Thunder Griego, co-founder of Indigenous Made Montana.

"This market reflects our communities authentically. It's vibrant, intergenerational, and full of heart," Red Thunder Griego said.

Each year, the Winter Market brings together a dynamic collective of Indigenous artists and makers whose work spans many styles, nations and creative traditions.

The event is open to all and free to attend.

