Montana football honors former Native Griz athletes during Saturday's game

MISSOULA — Montana football honored former Native Griz athletes during the Saturday, Nov. 8, Native American Heritage Game, celebrating Indigenous representation on the gridiron.

The recognition stems from a collaboration between the University of Montana organization Native Griz and the Montana Indian Hall of Fame. Their goal is to bring Indigenous representation to football and highlight the contributions of Native American athletes.

Among the athletes recognized Saturday was Shawn Real Bird, a member of the Crow Tribe who was a running back for the Grizzlies in the 1980s. Real Bird says that at the time, Native representation was sparse on campus.

On Saturday, he returned to the field for a full circle moment, standing alongside former Griz players as many were inducted into the Montana Indian Hall of Fame.

"I believe that being recognized as one of the best native athletes here at the University of Montana Griz, I think that brings honor to me, not only me, but all native athletes who have competed here in the past and all future athletes that are going to be competing here at the University of Montana," Real Bird said. "I think that the door is wide open for opportunity."

Next year, these athletes will take their place in the Montana Indian Hall of Fame.