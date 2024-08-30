'Operation Walking Shield' earns recognition for the Blackfeet Tribe

GREAT FALLS — Ensuring healthcare access to the Blackfeet tribal community, Operation Walking Shield was an Innovative Readiness Training event that took place from July 18 to July 27, 2024.

The medical mission brought together approximately 200 service members from more than 50 units including the Air National Guard, Army National Guard, US Air Force Reserve, US Army Reserve, Air Force and US Navy Reserve to provide a multitude of medical services to Browning and the surrounding region.

Blackfeet Director of Tribal Health Garland Stiffarm said that there was a definite need for services.

“Indian Health Service, you know, they probably get half of the money they should be receiving to provide quality health care. We have people that have been waiting for months and maybe even up to a year to get these services. So, they were just thankful.”

Department of Defense medical professionals provide no-cost services to the local community including primary care, counseling, dental services, vision care, behavioral health, nutrition services and even veterinary care.

Stiffarm said that more than 100 appointments were made each day for the various services, and surrounding community members from Babb, Heart Butte, Star School, Seville, and East Glacier were able to get access to transportation and receive care.

In light of the impact that was made, the IRT a part of the Department of Defense will be holding a conference in Washington D.C., acknowledging good programs on similar missions throughout the country. Garland Stiffarm will be accepting the award.

“It was a community effort,” Stiffarm added. “I’d like to acknowledge, you know, the Blackfeet tribal council and the Blackfeet tribal health, but also some other programs within the tribe. It was a huge step in the right direction for providing care.

The tribe will get another chance to apply towards the end of September and the success of the operation made Stiffarm hopeful for the future of Native American healthcare.

“I hope that other tribes around the state can look at the success of this and try it out for themselves. It really was a good project for the Blackfeet.”

