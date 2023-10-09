Second annual Beartracks celebration returns to Missoula

MISSOULA — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) gathered once again in downtown Missoula to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day and the history of the Beartracks Bridge.

The second annual Beartracks Celebration powwow took over Caras Park during the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

The event honors the renaming and dedication of the Beartracks Bridge, which is a tribute to the Vanderburgs, a prominent and highly respected Salish family.

The event featured drum circles, dancers, food trucks, tribal vendors, and educational materials on the history of the Bear Tracks family.

Visit https://csktribes.org/ for more information about the second annual Beartracks powwow.