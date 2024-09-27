University of Montana celebrates American Indian Heritage Day

MISSOULA — This week has been one of celebrating Indigenous culture at the University of Montana and on Friday, the campus was full of vibrant and meaningful activity.

This is the 27th year that UM has observed American Indian Heritage Day, a statewide holiday that occurs on the last Friday of September.

From wearing favorite Native artists' creations to rocking Native Griz gear, the entire campus was encouraged to participate.



With Indigenous enrollment up at UM, students highlight the importance of expressing themselves and their cultures.

"It's nice to meet more people and also just like seeing other students like me walking around on campus," Northern Cheyenne UM sophomore Neveah Killsnight told MTN. "It's really nice to know that we can kind of relate to each other."

Killsnight added, "If I would have went anywhere else, I wouldn't have had a week to celebrate like this."

The week of celebrations concludes with a Round Dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at C.S. Porter Middle School.