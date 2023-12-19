University of Montana grant to boost digital connections with tribal college partners

MISSOULA — The University of Montana was recently awarded a $200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to plan work on a plan to boost digital network connections with its tribal college partners.

UM’s Chief Information Officer Zach Rossmiller will oversee the grant, which he said will revolutionize digital access for Montana’s tribal colleges and universities.

“Digital equity, the cornerstone of this transformative initiative, strives to ensure that every individual, regardless of their geographical location, enjoys equal access to online resources,” Rossmiller said.

“In today’s increasingly interconnected world, high-speed network connections are paramount for academic programs, research endeavors, collaboration opportunities and remote learning," he continued.

Rossmiller noted that a high level of digital access is not universally available with UM’s tribal college and university partners, “and it’s imperative that we address and rectify this issue.”

Montana's digital equity gap is characterized by stark disparities in internet access and connectivity.

Rossmiller said that while urban areas may benefit from robust infrastructure, many rural and tribal communities in the state still grapple with limited internet access, hindering their ability to participate in the digital age effectively.

“This digital divide disproportionately affects students, researchers and community members in these underserved regions,” he said, “limiting their access to educational opportunities, job prospects and vital online resources.”

University of Montana Tribal outreach Specialist Dr. Karla Bird says there is an urgent need to improve infrastructure in rural communities,

She added Montana’s tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) offer quality academic degree programs, conduct pioneering research and enhance workforce opportunities.

“Improving internet connections not only strengthens TCU’s ability to continue this vital work but also expands their potential for academic and scientific collaboration and enables them to better serve their communities,” Bird said.

The grant will provide money to fund a collaborative effort that brings together a skilled team of IT professionals and researchers from UM, TCUs and the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, according to a new release.

“The ultimate result of this collective endeavor will be a meticulously crafted plan, leveraged to secure additional funding dedicated to closing Montana's digital equity gap,” Rossmiller said.