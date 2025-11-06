University of Montana honors Elouise Cobell, Blackfeet Nation leader who won $3.4 billion settlement

MISSOULA — Many gathered at the Native American Payne Center on Wednesday to honor the late Elouise Cobell, a respected member of the Blackfeet Nation whose groundbreaking legal work made history for Indigenous communities.

Cobell led the historic class action lawsuit known as Cobell versus Salazar, the largest case of its kind for Native tribes. The suit challenged the U.S. Department of the Interior over the mismanagement of billions of dollars in Indian trust assets that belonged to Native people.

After more than a decade, that case resulted in a landmark settlement of $3.4 billion, securing justice for Native communities across the country.

"I think it's really important especially for the University of Montana to recognize not only her legacy, but also everything all around I mean everything that she has accomplished as a Native American woman it's just so important to know and for future generations it's important for us to understand what she did and that we can conquer anything when we put our mind to it," Mikalen Running Fisher said.

Running Fisher, Cobell's great niece, emphasized the importance of remembering her aunt's achievements for future generations.

Former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock declared November 5th Eloise Cobell Day in 2015.

