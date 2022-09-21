UPDATE: Investigation continues after vehicle hits man in wheelchair in Missoula

UPDATE: 8:21 a.m. - Sept. 22, 2022

MISSOULA - We are learning additional information about a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that closed down part of Russell Street in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says a man using a motorized wheelchair was hit by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

The accident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Russell Street near the intersection with Strand Avenue.

MTN News

The northbound lanes of Russell Street were closed for a little over two hours as MPD investigated the scene.

Arnold stated in an email that the "parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation."

There is no word on the current medical condition of the man who was hit by the vehicle.

(first report: 3:43 p.m. - Sept. 21, 2022)

MISSOULA - An accident is causing delays on a busy road in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department is on scene at an injury accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Russell Street at the intersection with Strand Avenue.

MPD reports the northbound lanes of Russell Street will be closed at Kensington Avenue.

Expect traffic delays and detours in the area.

MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says accident investigators and detectives are at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

