Is McDonald's bringing back snack wraps?

McDonald’s is finally making plans to bring back a version of their beloved snack wraps, something fast food fans have been begging for since they were discontinued seven years ago.

The company plans to “aggressively expand” its chicken side of the business, adding menu items to the “McCrispy” line that include wraps and tenders, according to a press release.

McDonald’s said their chicken sales are on par with their beef and they want to offer “McCrispy” in nearly all markets around the world by 2025.

“These planned innovations and new menu offerings reflect the Company’s ability to test and scale quickly to serve customers,” McDonald’s said.

The original snack wraps included a crispy chicken tender wrapped with shredded lettuce, cheese and ranch sauce on a tortilla.

According to multiple reports over the years, McDonald’s stopped offering the menu item in U.S. restaurants because they were time-consuming to make and they weren’t as popular as they’d hoped.

