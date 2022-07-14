MTN Sports 2022 Big Sky Conference Football Kickoff

Football season is just around the corner, and the Big Sky Conference — along with MTN Sports — will get the season started in grand fashion with the 2022 Kickoff.

Players, coaches, school officials, members of the media, and many others will converge on Spokane on Saturday, July 23 for a full weekend of events to get Big Sky Conference schools all set for another season of play.

Saturday evening features the induction of the first members of the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame.

Longtime fans of Montana and Montana State athletics will recognize some of the names such as Rudy Vanswearingen (MSU Women’s Track and Field), Shannon (Cate) Schweyen (UM women’s basketball), Jan Stenerud (MSU football), Dave Dickenson (UM football), and Robin Selvig (UM women’s basketball coach).

Monday morning it’s time to meet the press when members of the media from across the country will be on hand to capture interviews with key players from around the conference.

MTN Sports will bring the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame and Media Day to viewers throughout the state with the KPAX Streaming App.

You can watch both events live at these times:

Saturday, July 23 - Hall of Fame Induction 8 p.m. (MDT) – 9:30 p.m. (MDT)

Monday, July 25 - Media Day 11 a.m. (MDT) to 1 p.m. (MDT)

To learn how to get the KPAX Streaming App for your favorite device, visit kpax.com/streaming.

