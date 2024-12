Lauri Pulley is the host of Big Sky Blend, a show dedicated to exploring the vibrant community and culture of Western Montana. Based in Missoula, Lauri shares her life with her husband, daughter, and two cherished "house hippos." Passionate about connecting with new people, she enjoys learning about the unique businesses and events that contribute to the region's charm. Lauri is excited to spotlight the stories and experiences that make Western Montana a truly special place to live.