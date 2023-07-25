LeBron James' son Bronny James has cardiac arrest during practice

Bronny James, son of NBA All-Star LeBron James, had a cardiac arrest on Monday while practicing at USC before he starts his freshman season with the Trojans, a family spokesperson told Scripps News.

The 18-year-old was considered one of the top high school prospects to enter the college ranks this year.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU," a family spokesperson said. "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

A message has been left with USC seeking comment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 356,000 people a year have out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. In 60% to 80% of those cases, they end up dying before reaching the hospital, the CDC said. Cardiac arrests are considered more fatal than heart attacks, according to the CDC.

For those who survive, the CDC says symptoms following a cardiac arrest can include brain injury, injury to internal organs and psychological distress.

But quick use of an automated external defibrillator can improve the chances of surviving. According to the American Red Cross,66% of those shocked with an AED survive.

The NCAA requiresAED units to be readily available at athletic facilities.

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, plans on returning to play in the NFL.

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process," he tweeted.

Bronny James signed with USC in May after graduating from Sierra Canyon School. He was ranked No. 19 by ESPN for incoming freshmen.

