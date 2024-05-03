Honda recalls lawn mower, pressure washer engines due to possible injury hazard

American Honda Motor has issued a recall for some types of its lawn mowers and pressure washer engines because of a possible injury hazard they pose. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the company is asking customers to stop using the machines immediately and to contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

CPSC says the company sold products that had improperly manufactured camshafts in the engines, and said the starter ropes can retract suddenly when the user pulls the cord to start the engine. This can potentially post a risk of injury, consumer safety officials said. The company is offering to replace lawn mower engines and pressure washer engines if necessary after an inspection.

CPSC said around 200 lawnmower engines are included in this latest recalland said around 391,800 lawn mower and pressure washer engines were included in a previous recall in September of last year.

The company said the recall involves "Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers, and GCV170/200 G5B general-purpose engines used in power washers and lawnmower replacement engines."

Consumers are asked to immediately halt use of the products and contact a dealer to schedule a repair and replacement. The company said it received about 2,966 reported of issued related to the camshaft failing, in addition to 2,197 other reports on indents related to malfunctions on the machines.

The equipment was sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool, and various farm, agricultural and rental stores across the U.S. between May 2022 to June 2023, for between $550 and $1,100, CPSC said in the recall notice.

The consumer safety agency said the company can be contacted through its website, or by phone at (888) 888-3139.