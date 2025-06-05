Topo Chico sold at some Costco and Sam's Club locations recalled

Coca-Cola has voluntarily recalled some bottles of Topo Chico Mineral Water due to potential bacterial contamination, the company said in a statement.

The recall affects 16.9-ounce glass bottles distributed to about 40 retail locations across Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas.

The company cited possible contamination with pseudomonas, a type of bacteria that can cause infections, particularly in people with weakened immune systems.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, symptoms vary — from chills and fever to headache and joint pain.

Coca-Cola said no illnesses have been reported.

“The quality and safety of our products is our top priority,” Coca-Cola said. “All impacted product has been removed from store shelves.”

The affected bottles were sold exclusively at Costco and Sam’s Club. Consumers who purchased bottles with lot numbers 11A2543, 12A2543, or 13A2541 are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange. Customers may also contact Coca-Cola at 1-800-GET-COKE.

