Missoula Public Health holding vaccination clinics ahead of flu season

MISSOULA — Missoula Public Health (MPH) will be offering several vaccine clinics at locations around the county in the coming weeks.

The clinics — which are being run on a first-come, first-served basis — will offer people the chance to get vaccinated ahead of flu season.

MPH notes that COVID-19 vaccines will be offered when they become available in the coming weeks.

MPH will host the following clinics:



Thursday, Sept. 21, 3 to 6 p.m., Frenchtown Fire Station

Friday, Sept. 22, 3 to 6 p.m. Bonner Elementary School

Thursday, Sept. 28, 3 to 6 p.m., Seeley High School

Friday, Sept. 29, 3 to 6 p.m., Clinton Elementary School

Thursday, Oct. 5, 3 to 6 p.m., Lolo Community Center

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2 to 7 p.m., Missoula County Fairgrounds, Home Arts Building

Saturday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Health and Wellness Fair, Hilton Garden Inn (Flu, Covid, TDaP, shingles, and pneumonia vaccines will be available at this clinic.)

Friday, Oct. 27, 4 to 7 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing

“We encourage everyone six months and older to get an annual flu vaccine,” said MPH Director of Health Services director Sara Heineman. “This, along with hand washing and staying home when sick, will go a long way to stay healthy this season.”

People attending ther clinic should bring a photo ID and a copy of their insurance card. For those without insurance, the Caring Foundation of Montana is partnering with MPH with its Care Van Program to administer vaccines at no or low cost.

MPH notes that people without insurance who attend a clinic where the Care Van Program is not present can pay using a sliding fee scale. The Care Van will be present for all vaccination clinics except for those on Sept. 29 and Oct. 27.

The main Immunization Clinic at Missoula Public Health will remain open during the clinics.

Contact Missoula Public Health at 406-258-3363 for additional information about upcoming flu clinics.