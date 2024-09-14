Montana doctor advocates for early flu and COVID-19 vaccinations before season hits

BILLINGS — Health experts are recommending getting flu and COVID-19 shots in September for best protection during flu season.

Billings Clinic healthcare epidemiologist Dr. Neil Ku is advocating early vaccinations for those who can.

“The reason we put on our seat belt when we get in a car and drive is because we can't predict when we're going to get in a car accident, so we don't tell people to put on [their] seat belt right before the accident because you can't predict it. This is the same thing," said Dr. Ku.

Flu vaccines usually offer five to six months of immunity, taking two to three weeks for full effectiveness. For children under the age of nine who have not been vaccinated, they will need two doses, taking six weeks for effectiveness.

It can be difficult to predict when a surge of the flu will happen, but being prepared early and having full effectiveness by the peak is the best chance at fighting the virus.

“About September is usually the best time to start because then with that five, six months of sufficient protection, it usually will last the respiratory illness season," said Dr. Ku.

Dr. Ku also recommends that pregnant women get vaccinated to help protect their babies during the first six months after birth.

“You can then allow the mother to build up, develop the antibodies, which can be transferred to the infant and then provide protection after birth,” said Dr. Ku.

Some might be hesitant to get a shot due to feeling slight illness after a vaccination, but it is a sign that it is working as intended. Even those who do get sick early from the flu should still a shot for additional protection.

"Actually, that is an encouraging sign because that means that the vaccine is actually doing what it's supposed to do and getting your body to recognize what was just injected and produce the antibody," said Dr. Ku. "You should still get it after you recover from the flu so that you'll be protected from getting the flu from the other strains.”

Bill Ruff was on his way to get a shingles shot at Pharm406 on Billings West End on Thursday, but his flu and COVID-19 shots were not quite on his mind yet.

“I've just kind of pushed it aside. Probably not the best way to do it, but I just don't think about it," said Ruff.

Ruff said he likely will not start thinking about those until October, but he still felt that vaccinations were essential.

“I just think it's important for me to keep my health, and it's very important for the people around me that I spend time with. I don't want to infect them," said Ruff.

Jim Bakken also normally waits until October to get his shot, but not this year.

“Usually we wait till October, preferably the middle to the end of October, but we're going to be out of the country," said Bakken.

He and his wife went Thursday to schedule both flu and COVID-19 vaccines at CVS Pharmacy on Grand Avenue in Billings.

“I think it gives you as much immunity as your body can get, so that's why we do it. Stay healthy," said Bakken.

The important part is to still protect yourself either way whenever you can.

“Get vaccinated. It's not the timing. It's just to get vaccinated and have that protection ready for the upcoming season," said Dr. Ku. "Just get it when you're thinking about it. If you're at the grocery store and you saw the sign and you got the time, go do it.”