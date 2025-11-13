BILLINGS — As the weather gets colder and darkness settles in earlier, concern is rising for the winter blues or seasonal depression.

Mental health issues tend to climb during the winter months, with 5% of the U.S. population suffering from seasonal affective disorder.

Montana ranks sixth out of all states for this disorder, but as MTN found out, there are ways to treat and combat the seasonal sadness.

Hear suggestions from a Montana therapist on different ways to treat seasonal depression:

Montana mental health provider shares treatment tips for seasonal depression

"Montana, in particular, suffers from a lot of mental health concerns," said David Eichler, a therapist and the founder of Next Stage Therapy and Counseling in Billings.

Seasonal depression typically presents as depressed moods, loss of energy, and changes in appetite and sleep during the winter months.

Eichler noted that other symptoms may arise with the disorder. He said people experiencing seasonal depression will have a change in mood during the spring and summer months.

"As the winter's coming, you're going to feel it. And then when it goes away in the spring, you're going to feel a difference, too. So, it's really just a cause and effect thing," he said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News David Eichler, Next Stage Counseling

Eichler began his practice on the West End of Billings this summer. He's currently on the path to getting a full license and is now seeing patients who experience mental health concerns, such as the winter blues.

"If it's not feeling right, if somebody you love is not feeling right, if something doesn't seem right, please find a therapist," Eichler told MTN.

For those suffering from seasonal depression, Eichler first recommends seeing a licensed medical professional to see if there are any medical conditions behind the symptoms.

"One of the things you want to see a medical doctor for is to get tested to see if you need vitamin D or magnesium," he said. "Both of those affect people during the winter."

Mack Carmack, MTN News David Eichler, Next Stage Counseling

Second, Eichler recommends a 10,000 lux light box for at-home and daily treatment. Light box therapy machines can be purchased online or at retail stores. The light box can work as an easy replacement for sun rays during the winter.

"It's good to start your day with it, and you want to be very close. You want to be 6 to 12 inches away from it... Some people call them happy lights, and they really, really work, and I can't recommend them more strongly," he said.

As Eichler treats his patients, he says professional help is a great option when remedies such as light boxes or supplements may not be enough to treat seasonal depression.

"So, if there's things going on in your life that perhaps have you depressed, then it just makes sense to see a professional the way you would with any other part of your life," he said.

