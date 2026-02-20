CLINTON — The U.S. Forest Service announced intentions to repeal the Roadless Rule last June.

The rule limits road building and logging on nearly 60-million acres of national forest land nationwide, including in Montana.

Conservation groups are demanding transparency and public meetings, with the USFS saying the intent concerns public safety.

Watch the full story:

Conservation groups oppose Forest Service plan to repeal Roadless Rule in Montana

Former USFS members and Jeff Lukas, policy and advocacy manager for Montana Trout Unlimited, gathered for a media event about the Roadless Area Conservation Rule on Friday, about 12 miles up Rock Creek outside of Clinton.

“We're here today to talk about the roadless area conservation rule, its importance for conservation, and why conservation groups oppose the rescission of the roadless rule,” Lukas said.

All speakers, like Brian Riggers, a former roadless coordinator for the Forest Service, touched on why the rule is important to them and why they say it was shaped by public values.

“It was designed to protect these unique values of these places that haven't been developed so that we could have those values and characteristics for long term, so we could make decisions in the future with those because once you change that, once you go into an area and start developing it you don't go back,” Riggers said.

Julie Shea, a former fire behavior specialist for the USFS, says the rule still allows for firefighting efforts in roadless areas.

“It doesn't restrict what is needed for fire prevention and mitigation work. It's not restrictive in terms of what we need to do on the wildland fire suppression side of things. It gives us a lot of flexibility actually, but we have to always be smart about it, especially in the planned scheme of things,” Shea said.

Watch previous coverage: USDA proposes repealing rule that prevents roads on 60M acres of national forests

USDA proposes repealing rule preventing roads on 60M acres of forests

Even a former zone fisheries biologist for the USFS spoke, referencing studies that showed how roaded areas impact the surrounding environment.

“Once you get over a certain road density, that watershed can't respond to the natural disturbances that happen, fire, floods, the watershed becomes more plastic and rigid and it's less resilient, so the more roads are in a watershed, the less resilient it becomes,” said Shane Hendrickson.

Montana Trout Unlimited will be holding similar meetings across Western Montana.

The meetings are set for:



Kalispell, Wednesday, March 4. Flathead Valley Community College Arts and Technology 139, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Libby, Thursday, March 5. K.W. Maki Theatre, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Missoula, Monday, March 9. Missoula Public Library Cooper Room, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton, Tuesday, March 10. Rocky Mtn Grange #116, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Butte, Wednesday, March 11. Butte Archives, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Bozeman, Thursday, March 12. Gallatin Valley Fairgrounds, Exhibit Hall 2, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Helena, Friday, March 13. Holter Art Museum, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

In a statement to MTN, a spokesperson for the USDA stated: