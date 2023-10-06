Watch Now
Montana’s first flu death of the season reported in Cascade County

Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 18:44:11-04

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, announced that a person in Cascade County died last week due to influenza; the agency says the person was under the age of 50.

The death last week was Montana’s first during the 2023-2024 respiratory illness season.

The CCHD said in a news release that between 2018-2022, 14 Cascade County residents died due to influenza infection.
Eighteen influenza infections, three of which required hospitalization, have been confirmed in Cascade County over the past four weeks.

