Montana’s first flu death of the season reported in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, announced that a person in Cascade County died last week due to influenza; the agency says the person was under the age of 50.

The death last week was Montana’s first during the 2023-2024 respiratory illness season.



The CCHD said in a news release that between 2018-2022, 14 Cascade County residents died due to influenza infection.

Eighteen influenza infections, three of which required hospitalization, have been confirmed in Cascade County over the past four weeks.