Little Shell Tribe creates Homeownership Assistance Fund

GREAT FALLS — The Little Shell Tribe has a new way to help tribal members with financial challenges related to the pandemic by creating a Homeownership Assistance Fund.

Money for the fund is part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

How much money the tribe will get hadn’t been decided Thursday as the tribes had until the end of June to apply for the money.

In the meantime, tribal members are being asked to complete an online survey to help the tribe’s housing department understand homeowners’ needs. Click here to take the survey .

"The survey data will allow us to implement the most effective homeowners program for the members,” said Little Shell Interim Housing Director Shanna Christopherson.

“To assist in preventing homeowner mortgage delinquencies, default foreclosure, loss of utilities," Christopherson continued.

Christopherson hopes the tribe will be able to start disbursing money in July.

The Little Shell Tribe, headquartered in Great Falls, includes more than 5,000 enrolled members around the state.

The tribe has a long history, dating back to followers of Chief Little Shell, who were left without recognition or a land base after disputes over a federal treaty in 1892.