Lloyd Austin has been released from hospital and resumed full duties

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital and resumed work.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Austin left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. By 5 p.m., he had resumed all of his full functions and duties.

“On the advice of his doctors, Secretary Austin will recuperate and perform his duties remotely from home for a period before returning to work at the Pentagon later this week. He has full access to the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties,” the Pentagon said in a press release. “He remained in good condition throughout and no longer needed critical care monitoring on the morning of Feb. 13. He progressed well and was discharged to his home today. He is anticipated to continue his full recovery.”

Austin underwent nonsurgical procedures under general anesthesia to address the bladder problem for which he was hospitalized on Feb. 11.

Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and underwent a procedure called a prostatectomy to treat it on Dec. 22, but the Pentagon states that his bladder problem is unrelated to his cancer diagnosis and will not impact his prognosis for cancer.

SEE MORE: Lloyd Austin has procedures under anesthesia for 'bladder issue'

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com