Mineral County Sheriff's Office receives $725,000 grant for new equipment

SUPERIOR — U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke presented a grant check to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, providing critical funding to help improve operations.

The federal grant, worth $725,000, will go toward new equipment for the Sheriff's Office.

Currently, the Sheriff's Office is using outdated radios, weapons and patrol cars.

The outdated equipment leads to communication dead zones between officers and dispatch because the mountains often block the signal.

Sheriff Ryan Funke says the funding will go toward updating patrol cars, two repeaters to improve radio signal, stab vests and drones with thermal imaging.