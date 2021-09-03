GREAT FALLS — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Lyndsey Cote is being canceled. Lyndsey has been located and is safe.

(first report)

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for 13-year old Lyndsey Cote of Missoula.

Lyndsey left her house at 740 Turner Street at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 2nd; she said she was going to the end of the road to the mailbox, and has has not been seen since. She left her cell phone at home, which she always keeps with her.

There is no known destination where she might have gone. There is concern for her safety, as her disappearance looks suspicious.

Lyndsey is 5 foot 2, 148 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes, and hair dyed half-blue and half-pink.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, frayed jean shorts, and snakeskin Nike Slides.

If you have any information on Lyndsey Cote, you're asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300, or call 911.