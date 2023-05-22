Missoula city hall will host a new kind of public forum

MISSOULA — City hall has come up with a new informal way to reach the community

The first meeting of City Chats in the Park will take place Tuesday May 23rd from 5-7:00 PM at Boyd Park in Missoula.

The event is open for anyone to attend and it will give citizens a unique opportunity to interact with their local governments.

“It’s really an opportunity for the public to get to know us more, we’re excited to… for us as several new employees get to know the community even more so it’s an opportunity to just informally get together outside in a park.”

Derek Joseph

Maci Macpherson Communications Specialist for the Missoula Redevelopment Agency Program said when asked about the purpose of this chat.

The chat will also be attended by representatives from the Community Planning, Development and Innovation Department and Missoula Redevelopment Agency to inform the community about the projects they are currently working on.

Citizens of Missoula are encouraged to come with questions prepared for the Mayor and the representatives

More information on the city chat can be found on the Missoula parks and rec website.

https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3008