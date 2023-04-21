Out and About: Earth Day events in Western Montana

MISSOULA - It's time now to take you out and about as you plan your weekend ahead.

Saturday is Earth Day and the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project (MUD) is putting on a celebration from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will honor and showcase Missoula’s vibrant sustainability community. The festival will feature an environmental expo, activities and workshops for children and adults, and educational programs, as well as food, drinks, and local music.

Also, for Earth Day, head to Milltown State Park to celebrate by planting trees! Meet at the park's Overlook parking lot and hike down to the Floodplain where you will plant the trees. Departure from the Overlook will be at 1 p.m. Be prepared to hike at least 2 miles roundtrip.

Missoula Parks and Recreation and its partners invite residents to celebrate Earth Day by exploring Missoula's newest open space — the 124-acre Bluebird Preserve at the foot of Grant Creek. The Preserve's grand opening is on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The trailhead is on the east side of Grant Creek Road, between Expo Parkway and Stonebridge Road. More info at https://www.engagemissoula.com/bluebird-management-plan.

The City of Missoula’s Stormwater Utility is teaming up with the Clark Fork Coalition on Earth Day to remove the accumulated layers of paint on a wall known as the “graffiti wall,” which is located at the south end of the California Street Pedestrian Bridge. The wall is on private property, so the groups are working with the property owner to remove the many, many layers of paint that are flaking off and being washed into the Clark Fork River.

The Clark Fork Coalition is also hosting its annual Clark Fork River Cleanup on Saturday, April 22 at 9:30 a.m. at Caras Park. Between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. volunteers collect trash and recyclables along the river. After returning to Caras Park, volunteers will be treated to a free BBQ lunch.

Volunteers are asked to bring a rake and work gloves to the garden site on Powwow Road in Arlee at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Lunch will be provided. To volunteer, call 406-726-5550 or 406-546-5633, or email foodsovereignty@arleecdc.org.

Celebrate Earth Day with Wild Montana at International Wildlife Film Festival’s WildWalk and WildFest Celebrate your connection to the wild with a fun dress-up parade (dress up as your favorite wild animal) in downtown Missoula. Meet at 11 a.m. at First Interstate Bank at the corner of Higgins and Front Street and walk, hop, or crawl down Higgins Avenue to BN Plaza where live music, food trucks, and fun activities begin at 11:30 a.m.

Join ACC Missoula for their annual Earth Day clean-up. Divide and conquer all around town to pick up trash in places that are often neglected. Meet the ACC team at Silver Park to pick up gloves and trash bags. A social will be held following the cleanup at Draught Works, at 2 p.m. More info here.