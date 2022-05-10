Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Missoula firefighters help battle New Mexico wildfire

Spring Wildfires
Cedar Attanasio/AP
A sunset seen through a wall of wildfire smoke from the Amtrak train station in Las Vegas, N.M., on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Castañeda Hotel, right, hosted meals for residents and firefighters this week with sponsorships from restaurants and other businesses. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Spring Wildfires
Posted at 2:01 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 16:04:53-04

MISSOULA - A crew of Missoula firefighters has traveled to New Mexico to help battle a nearly 190,000-acre wildfire.

In a social media post, the City of Missoula Fire Department, firefighters Casey Scott, Andrew Pace, and Andrew Neumann have responded to the Hermits Calf Canyon Fire.

Parts of New Mexico are in the midst of "exceptionally dangerous" and extreme fire weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The state is dealing with high winds, single-digit humidity and above-average temperatures.

More than a dozen active fires are burning in the state.

The largest blaze is the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire which is burning in northern New Mexico, near the city of Las Vegas.

Several communities have been forced to evacuate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119