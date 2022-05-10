MISSOULA - A crew of Missoula firefighters has traveled to New Mexico to help battle a nearly 190,000-acre wildfire.

In a social media post, the City of Missoula Fire Department, firefighters Casey Scott, Andrew Pace, and Andrew Neumann have responded to the Hermits Calf Canyon Fire.

Parts of New Mexico are in the midst of "exceptionally dangerous" and extreme fire weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The state is dealing with high winds, single-digit humidity and above-average temperatures.

More than a dozen active fires are burning in the state.

The largest blaze is the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire which is burning in northern New Mexico, near the city of Las Vegas.

Several communities have been forced to evacuate.