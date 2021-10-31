Missoula Hellgate wins third straight State AA soccer title in thriller over Kalispell Glacier

MISSOULA — The dynasty continues.

In a defensive grind of a game, senior forward Marcus Anderson found the net in the final moments and Missoula Hellgate took down Kalispell Glacier 1-0 in the State AA boys soccer championship on Saturday.

"I don't know about the best goal of my career, but it sure feels good," Anderson said. "Like, such an amazing feeling. Honestly, I didn't know if it'd go in but I always have to take those chances."

The win marked the third consecutive State AA title for Hellgate. The Knights have appeared in eight straight state championship games, of which they've won six.

"It feels amazing. Honestly, like, I start crying again. Like, the last three years winning state has been such an experience especially to do it with my family often on the field," Anderson said.

Each team had a few chances in regulation, but two of Glacier's best looks came in extra time. Zane Elliot and Hunter Lisowski each had shots that Hellgate keeper Loren Deskins denied in the extra frame. The scoreless game appeared to be headed for penalty kicks before Anderson's goal in the final minutes of stoppage time.

Head coach Jay Anderson said his son's goal couldn't have happened in a better way.

"Very special. It's almost like a storybook ending. I was already a little emotional this morning, knowing that this was going to be our our last game together. And so for him to get the game winner in the last minute of double overtime. It's pretty awesome," he said.