Watch Now
Missoula Marathon

Actions

2003 Missoula Marathon Elite Runners and Race Info

Missoula Marathon
MTN News file
Missoula Marathon
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 16:53:35-04

MISSOULA — The 2023 Missoula Marathon will take to the streets of Western Montana on June 25, 2023.

The Missoula Marathon is USA Track & Field Certified and Sanctioned.

The Missoula Marathon has been named as the Best Marathon In The U.S. on several occasions — in 2010 by the readers of Runner’s World Magazine and in 2017 and 2018 by The BibRave 100.

Runner’s World has also named the Missoula Marathon as a Top Marathon For Back-Of-The-Packers (2017) and a Top 10 Bucket List Marathon (2018, 2019 and 2020).

Below is a look at the 2023 "Elite Runners" in the race.

MEN

Kenneth_Kosgei.jpg

Kenneth Kosgei (PR 2:18:31)
Hometown: Salem, OR
2019 Missoula Half Marathon Champion and Course Record Holder

Chris Gish (PR 2:29:53)
Hometown: Charlo, MT

Tyler Lance (PR 2:38:15, Half 1:09)
Hometown: Algona, IA

Mark Messmer

Mark Messmer (PR 2:17:27)
Hometown: Castle Rock, CO
2019 & 2021 Champion, Second, Third All-Time Missoula Marathon
2020 & 2024 Olympic Trials Qualifier

WOMEN

Bonnie Keating (PR 2:40:15)
Hometown: San Diego, CA
2022 Missoula Marathon Champion and Course Record Holder
2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier

Heather Lieberg (PR 2:34:07) [Masters]
Hometown: Helena, MT
Missoula Marathon Master’s Record Holder
2016 & 2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier

Kate_Landau.PNG

Kate Landau-Olmstead (PR 2:31:56) [Masters]
Hometown: Tacoma, WA
1996 and 2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier and First Masters
First Masters 2018 Chicago & 2019 Boston Marathons

Mary Wirtz.jpg

Mary Wirtz (PR 2:43:30)
Hometown: Billings, MT
2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier

Erin Forde (PR 2:45:29)
Hometown: Missoula, MT
2021 Jack & Jill Downhill Marathon Champion

Sarah Hutchings (PR 2:48:25)
Hometown: Boulder, CO

Sarah Seus (PR 2:51:30)
Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Dawn_McElvain.JPG

Dawn McElvain (PR 2:52:58) [Masters]
Hometown: Austin, TX

Tatyana Steis (PR 2:59:45) [Masters]
Hometown: Arlington, VA

Claire Benjamin (Debut, Half PR 1:15:59)
Hometown: Louisville, CO

Additional information about the Missoula Marathon can be found at https://www.missoulamarathon.org/

Click here to view the event guide for the Missoula Marathon weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!