2003 Missoula Marathon Elite Runners and Race Info

MISSOULA — The 2023 Missoula Marathon will take to the streets of Western Montana on June 25, 2023.

The Missoula Marathon is USA Track & Field Certified and Sanctioned.

The Missoula Marathon has been named as the Best Marathon In The U.S. on several occasions — in 2010 by the readers of Runner’s World Magazine and in 2017 and 2018 by The BibRave 100.

Runner’s World has also named the Missoula Marathon as a Top Marathon For Back-Of-The-Packers (2017) and a Top 10 Bucket List Marathon (2018, 2019 and 2020).

Below is a look at the 2023 "Elite Runners" in the race.

MEN

Missoula Marathon

Kenneth Kosgei (PR 2:18:31)

Hometown: Salem, OR

2019 Missoula Half Marathon Champion and Course Record Holder

Chris Gish (PR 2:29:53)

Hometown: Charlo, MT

Tyler Lance (PR 2:38:15, Half 1:09)

Hometown: Algona, IA

MTN Sports file photo

Mark Messmer (PR 2:17:27)

Hometown: Castle Rock, CO

2019 & 2021 Champion, Second, Third All-Time Missoula Marathon

2020 & 2024 Olympic Trials Qualifier

WOMEN

Bonnie Keating (PR 2:40:15)

Hometown: San Diego, CA

2022 Missoula Marathon Champion and Course Record Holder

2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier

Heather Lieberg (PR 2:34:07) [Masters]

Hometown: Helena, MT

Missoula Marathon Master’s Record Holder

2016 & 2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier

Missoula Marathon

Kate Landau-Olmstead (PR 2:31:56) [Masters]

Hometown: Tacoma, WA

1996 and 2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier and First Masters

First Masters 2018 Chicago & 2019 Boston Marathons

Missoula Marathon

Mary Wirtz (PR 2:43:30)

Hometown: Billings, MT

2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier

Erin Forde (PR 2:45:29)

Hometown: Missoula, MT

2021 Jack & Jill Downhill Marathon Champion

Sarah Hutchings (PR 2:48:25)

Hometown: Boulder, CO

Sarah Seus (PR 2:51:30)

Hometown: San Francisco, CA

Missoula Marathon

Dawn McElvain (PR 2:52:58) [Masters]

Hometown: Austin, TX

Tatyana Steis (PR 2:59:45) [Masters]

Hometown: Arlington, VA

Claire Benjamin (Debut, Half PR 1:15:59)

Hometown: Louisville, CO

Additional information about the Missoula Marathon can be found at https://www.missoulamarathon.org/

Click here to view the event guide for the Missoula Marathon weekend.