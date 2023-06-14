2003 Missoula Marathon Elite Runners and Race Info

MISSOULA — The 2023 Missoula Marathon will take to the streets of Western Montana on June 25, 2023.
The Missoula Marathon is USA Track & Field Certified and Sanctioned.
The Missoula Marathon has been named as the Best Marathon In The U.S. on several occasions — in 2010 by the readers of Runner’s World Magazine and in 2017 and 2018 by The BibRave 100.
Runner’s World has also named the Missoula Marathon as a Top Marathon For Back-Of-The-Packers (2017) and a Top 10 Bucket List Marathon (2018, 2019 and 2020).
Below is a look at the 2023 "Elite Runners" in the race.
MEN
Kenneth Kosgei (PR 2:18:31)
Hometown: Salem, OR
2019 Missoula Half Marathon Champion and Course Record Holder
Chris Gish (PR 2:29:53)
Hometown: Charlo, MT
Tyler Lance (PR 2:38:15, Half 1:09)
Hometown: Algona, IA
Mark Messmer (PR 2:17:27)
Hometown: Castle Rock, CO
2019 & 2021 Champion, Second, Third All-Time Missoula Marathon
2020 & 2024 Olympic Trials Qualifier
WOMEN
Bonnie Keating (PR 2:40:15)
Hometown: San Diego, CA
2022 Missoula Marathon Champion and Course Record Holder
2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier
Heather Lieberg (PR 2:34:07) [Masters]
Hometown: Helena, MT
Missoula Marathon Master’s Record Holder
2016 & 2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier
Kate Landau-Olmstead (PR 2:31:56) [Masters]
Hometown: Tacoma, WA
1996 and 2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier and First Masters
First Masters 2018 Chicago & 2019 Boston Marathons
Mary Wirtz (PR 2:43:30)
Hometown: Billings, MT
2020 Olympic Trials Qualifier
Erin Forde (PR 2:45:29)
Hometown: Missoula, MT
2021 Jack & Jill Downhill Marathon Champion
Sarah Hutchings (PR 2:48:25)
Hometown: Boulder, CO
Sarah Seus (PR 2:51:30)
Hometown: San Francisco, CA
Dawn McElvain (PR 2:52:58) [Masters]
Hometown: Austin, TX
Tatyana Steis (PR 2:59:45) [Masters]
Hometown: Arlington, VA
Claire Benjamin (Debut, Half PR 1:15:59)
Hometown: Louisville, CO
Additional information about the Missoula Marathon can be found at https://www.missoulamarathon.org/
Click here to view the event guide for the Missoula Marathon weekend.