MISSOULA — A Montana woman is the 2025 women's winner of the Missoula Marathon.

Bailee Parker-Godfrey from West Yellowstone crossed the finish line with a time of 2:48:01.69.

Watch Parker-Godfrey talk about her win:

INTERVIEW: Bailee Parker-Godfrey Missoula Marathon women's winner

Mark Messmer won the men's side of the marathon for a sixth time on Sunday.