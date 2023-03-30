Missoula Half Marathon listed as one of the most beautiful in the world by USA Today

MISSOULA - The Missoula Half Marathon course was named one of the most beautiful in the world by USA Today!

Coming in at number 13, the Missoula course ranks among beautiful places which include Queenstown, New Zealand and Jasper, Canada.

"That half marathon course, you can't beat it... and you certainly don't have to train as long. So you can almost always commit to that half marathon," Missoula Marathon Director Trisha Drobeck said.

The half marathon runs alongside the scenic Bitterroot River before heading into downtown Missoula where runners are cheered on as they get closer to the finish line.

"I feel like the half marathon is maybe the younger sibling that doesn't get recognized as much as its older sibling, the signature marathon," Drobeck noted. "So, it's nice to see that. The half marathon... it is beautiful, and twice as many people do it as the marathon, so it's good to see it get a little recognition. It's well deserved."

This year's Missoula Marathon weekend runs from June 23 through June 26 with the half-marathon taking place on June 25. We'll have complete Missoula Marathon coverage right here on KPAX.