Missoula Marathon weekend continues with Tony Banovich 5K

MISSOULA — It’s marathon weekend here in Missoula and before Sunday’s big races, the Tony Banovich 5K and the Missoula Children’s Marathon brought out runners of all ages and abilities.

Thousands of runners and walkers turned out for the Tony Banovich 5K race Saturday morning and many of them ran with their families and friends.

This is especially true of 83-year-old Jay Gore who spent the day running the 5k with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“We get the family together on like Thanksgiving or Christmas but this is such a beautiful spring activity for the family to come up to Missoula,” Gore said. “But this is the first time we’ve had all four generations together in doing this and it’s such a beautiful day.”

Gore was not the only runner whose family surrounded them, as 90-year-old Dan Combo also finished the 5k because he believes exercise and community engagement are critical to a healthy life.

“I think just to see so many people do it is a stimulant for all of us,” Combo said. “Seeing so many people of all ages all abilities some of which have handicaps of various sorts, and doing it I think it’s a city-wide thing and I think it’s a credit to our community.”

Combo also has a message to people of any age who want to get active.

“Each year gets a little harder but lots of support and trying to be an example for my younger grandchildren and all things like that but anybody can do it any age you don’t have to break any records you just have to get out and do it.”

The Missoula Marathon kicks off Sunday at 6:00 a.m. More information on the Marathon and deadlines can be found at https://www.missoulamarathon.org/

