MISSOULA — The Missoula Marathon Course takes over the city on race day.

So, instead of staying inside as their street is blocked off, one group is starting a party. A pickle party that is.

(WATCH: Pickle Bar poised for Missoula Marathon party aid station)

Pickle Bar poised for Missoula Marathon party aid station

"It's the coolest thing because the marathon runs in front of my house, and it's just fun to cheer people on," Trang Pham told MTN.

Trang Pham’s boyfriend ran the full marathon two years ago and she ran the half in 2025.

“It was a thrill. It was like giving all of my friends high fives," T. Pham said.

Looking for a way to get involved and support her sister, Chi Pham started the pickle bar with her husband.

“I was like, how do we do something like different? Like I want to like support her and support the community. And then I was like, you know what people need? Pickle shots," Chi Pham said.

Emily Brown/MTN News Chi Pham donning a pickle costume

Last year’s pickle party helped runners get a boost of electrolytes and energy to finish the race.

“We’re handing out gherkins on the street. We had signs, we blasted music, a bubble machine and most importantly, pickle shots too," C. Pham explained.

“It's a cool salty change of pace and gets you what you need to get it over the line," Eddie Pham added.

For 2026, the team is taking their aid station up a notch with more pickles than ever before.

“We really relish this weekend. It's a big dill for the community. And we like to support it however we can. And rain or brine, we're going to be there. We’re doubling the jars of pickles, doubling the help. We got bigger speakers this year," E. Pham detailed.

They’ll have signs, juice shots, and slices, ready on race day near mile eight of the half marathon and 21 of the full.

“The joy that we get to see on people's faces is pretty priceless. So, we don't mind funding it ourselves and doing it because it's for the community," C. Pham said.

“I'll just be ready for all the runners and we'll give you guys all the pickle shots," T. Pham added.