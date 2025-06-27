Runner's Edge busy with Missoula Marathon participants getting last-minute needs

MISSOULA — The official kick-off to race weekend started on Friday night with the Runner's Expo and Beer Run.

The Expo is quite the packet pickup with gear, healthy snacks, vendors, and more.

It seems like the energy around the marathon ramped up as out-of-town runners got into Missoula early this week. That combined with locals who are excited for the race day to arrive.

MTN stopped into Runner's Edge, which was busy with people getting last-minute needs.

With a sign-making station, the Nike crew offering shoe demos, and all of this year's marathon merchandise, Runner's Edge is in their marathon prep groove.

Athletes from all across the country stopped in to make sure they have all the little things dialed before the big race.

"A lot of nutrition that's tailored towards running, so a lot of gels and energy chews and hydration mix and all those kind of like last-minute nutrition things, a lot of socks and kind of those other little accessories that make race day a little bit more enjoyable and fun," Runner's Edge employee Jason Marquardt said.