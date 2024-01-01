Missoula Police Department issue alert for a missing and endangered person

MISSOULA- The Missoula Police Department have issued an alert for a missing and endangered person.

According to a press release, Eva Masin, a 43-year-old female was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on December 30th at her residence according to her family.

There is concern for her safety has Masin has left behind her personal belongings and was not dressed for the current weather conditions.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 Department immediately.

Further updates will be provided from the Missoula Police Department as the investigation continues.