Missoula Rural Fire Department battles 8 acre fire

MISSOULA-At approximately 5:55 pm on Saturday, The Missoula Rural Fire District, the Missoula Fire Department, and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation were dispatched to the area north of 1500 Spurlock Road for a reported wildland fire.

Missoula County 911 received several reports of a fire spreading in the north hills above the Republic Services landfill.

Several homeowners in the area provided access points to fire crews in an attempt to reach the fire. Arriving at the fire, crews found an active fire burning in light flashy fuels.

When crews arrived the fire had started to spread. It took crews about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control and it was eventually extinguished in just over 2 hours. A total of 8 acres were burned and no structures were threatened or damage, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by MRFD and the Missoula Couty Sherriff Office.

MRFD would like to remind the public that even though we are just coming out of winter, lighter fuels that cured last summer are still dry and ready to burn. Please exercise caution when burning outdoors and never leave your fire unattended. Even a small campfire can spread quickly. If you must leave your fire extinguish it before leaving.