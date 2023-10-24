Watch Now
MLB Playoffs: Rangers defeat Astros 11-4 and clinch AL pennant

The Texas Rangers are World Series-bound. They will face the winner of NLCS Game 7, which will go on Tuesday night.
Godofredo A. Vásquez / AP
Posted at 9:43 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 23:43:15-04

Adolis García homered twice and drove in five runs as the Texas Rangers reached the World Series with an 11-4 blowout of the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series on Monday night.

García went deep for the fourth straight game and set a record for RBIs in a postseason series with 15. Corey Seager got things started for the Rangers with a long home run in the first inning, and Nathaniel Lowe also went deep to give Texas — one of six major league teams without a World Series title — its first berth in the Fall Classic since consecutive trips in 2010 and 2011.

After winning their Lone Star State showdown with Houston, the wild-card Rangers open the World Series at home Friday night against Arizona or Philadelphia, who play the decisive Game 7 of their NLCS on Tuesday night.

Bruce Bochy, who came out of retirement this season to manage the Rangers, became the first skipper to win a League Championship Series with three different teams, after previously leading San Diego and San Francisco to NL pennants.

