Bureau of Business and Economic Research hosts midyear presentations

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research (BBER) will travel to seven Montana cities at the beginning of August to present a midyear assessment on the U.S. and Montana economies.

The 90-minute program will discuss supply chain issues among others affecting our economic future as a state.

The program will include breakfast, lunch, or appetizers, depending on the location. Registration is $35. For more information or to register, visit https://www.EconomicOutlookSeminar.com/Economic-Update/ [economicoutlookseminar.com]

Midyear Economic Update City Schedule:

Billings - Tuesday, August 2 | 7 – 8:30 a.m. – breakfast | DoubleTree Billings

Bozeman - Tuesday, August 2 | 11:30 – 1 p.m. – lunch | Best Western GranTree Inn

Butte - Tuesday, August 2 | 4 – 5:30 p.m., appetizers | Northwestern Energy General Office

Helena - Wednesday, August 3 | 7:30 – 9 a.m., breakfast | Best Western Great Northern Hotel

Great Falls - Wednesday, August 3 | Noon – 1:30 pm, lunch | Holiday Inn

Missoula - Thursday, August 4 | 7:30 – 9 a.m., breakfast | Hilton Garden Inn

Kalispell - Thursday, August 4 | Noon – 1:30 pm, lunch | Hilton Garden Inn

