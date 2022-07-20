Watch Now
Money

Actions

Bureau of Business and Economic Research hosts midyear presentations

BBER Midyear
BBER, <a href="https://www.economicoutlookseminar.com/economic-update/" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000169-779c-dc98-ad7f-ffbe2b9e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1658346558985,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6e4e-da45-af85-ff5f482f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1658346558985,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6e4e-da45-af85-ff5f482f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.economicoutlookseminar.com/economic-update/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000182-1d28-d488-a1a2-5d2b18c70000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;www.economicoutlookseminar.com/economic-update/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000182-1d28-d488-a1a2-5d2b18b40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">www.economicoutlookseminar.com/economic-update/</a>
BBER Midyear
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 15:53:57-04

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research (BBER) will travel to seven Montana cities at the beginning of August to present a midyear assessment on the U.S. and Montana economies.

The 90-minute program will discuss supply chain issues among others affecting our economic future as a state.

The program will include breakfast, lunch, or appetizers, depending on the location. Registration is $35. For more information or to register, visit https://www.EconomicOutlookSeminar.com/Economic-Update/ [economicoutlookseminar.com]

Midyear Economic Update City Schedule:

Billings - Tuesday, August 2 | 7 – 8:30 a.m. – breakfast | DoubleTree Billings

Bozeman - Tuesday, August 2 | 11:30 – 1 p.m. – lunch | Best Western GranTree Inn

Butte - Tuesday, August 2 | 4 – 5:30 p.m., appetizers | Northwestern Energy General Office

Helena - Wednesday, August 3 | 7:30 – 9 a.m., breakfast | Best Western Great Northern Hotel

Great Falls - Wednesday, August 3 | Noon – 1:30 pm, lunch | Holiday Inn

Missoula - Thursday, August 4 | 7:30 – 9 a.m., breakfast | Hilton Garden Inn

Kalispell - Thursday, August 4 | Noon – 1:30 pm, lunch | Hilton Garden Inn

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover