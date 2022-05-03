Eureka native Hank Dunn commits to Gonzaga baseball

EUREKA — From small town Montana to Division I baseball, Hank Dunn continues to check every box.

The Eureka native and 2020 graduate from Lincoln County High School announced his commitment to Gonzaga's baseball program on Monday evening. Dunn confirmed his commitment with MTN Sports.

Dunn, an outfielder, is heading to Gonzaga after two years at Yakima Valley College in Yakima, Washington.

"Thank you to all my teammates and coaches for turning this dream into a reality! Super excited for the future!" Dunn wrote in his announcement on Twitter.

Dunn is coming off of a sophomore season where he led the Northwest Athletic Conference with a .431 batting average in 30 games. Dunn had 47 hits in 109 at-bats including 10 doubles, four triples and two home runs to go with 25 RBIs. He scored 40 runs and stole 10 bases and also put together a .583 on-base percentage.

It was a year of improvements across the board for Dunn. As a freshman in 2020-21, Dunn hit .281 with one home run and 16 RBIs.

Dunn was a multi-sport star for the Lions during his time in Eureka. Dunn was a four-year starter in football for Eureka as they won Class B state titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019, the latter of which Dunn was the quarterback for. Dunn also won a state wrestling title as a senior in 2020 at 152 pounds.

After committing to Yakima Valley, Dunn caught up with MTN Sports about life as a small-town baseball player trying to find opportunities to pursue their passion of playing with Montana's limited options.

But through all of that and two years at junior college, Dunn is now bound for the Division I baseball level. He told MTN Sports that he will have two years of eligibility remaining with Gonzaga.