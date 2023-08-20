Watch Now
Helena's Sean O'Malley strikes early, stuns Aljamain Sterling to capture bantamweight title at UFC 292

Associated Press
Sean O'Malley is given the belt by UFC president Dana White after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title fight on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title with a second-round TKO.
Posted at 11:19 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 02:16:11-04

BOSTON — The “Suga Show” came to the TD Garden and struck quickly to capture a UFC championship.

Helena native Sean O’Malley used a second-round TKO of defending champion Aljamain Sterling to win the bantamweight belt in the main event at UFC 292.

Early in the second round, O’Malley struck Sterling with a powerful right-handed punch to knock Sterling to the canvas. O’Malley then blasted Sterling, regarded as the best bantamweight of all-time, with a barrage of strikes to force the referee to stop the fight 51 seconds into the round and give 28-year-old "Suga Sean" the undisputed title.

The bout saw a relatively uneventful first round, but the 5-foot-11 O'Malley soon brought the crowd, which was clearly in his corner, to its feet. Early in the second round, the 5-7 Sterling attempted a left-handed punch, which gave O'Malley, perhaps the best striker in the division, an opening to blast Sterling with a heavy right to force the champion down.

After raining blows on a prone and bleeding Sterling, the fight was stopped and O'Malley had his title. The win pushed O'Malley's record to 17-1 and snapped Sterling's nine-fight winning streak, which was the longest in bantamweight history.

This story will be updated

