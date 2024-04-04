Watch Now
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes awarded Montana tourism grant

Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 18:04:52-04

HELENA — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) have been awarded a substantial $ 50,000 grant for tribal tourism.

The Montana Department of Commerce gave the grant, which will be used for repairs and upgrades to the waterfront vacation rental property, The Bison on Flathead Lake.

“We welcome the opportunity to help visitors learn more about the rich tribal, cultural, and natural resources of the Flathead Reservation," CSKT Planning Director Janet Camel, said.

The tribal tourism grant program runs on a reimbursement system, where the tribe must match the grant by 50%. Eligible projects must show a long-lasting investment to the tribe and state and be construction-ready.

