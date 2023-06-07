Watch Now
Neighborhood NewsFlathead Valley

Actions

2 people killed, 4 injured in Monday U.S. Highway 2 crashes

Coram Fatal Accident Map
MTN News
Coram Fatal Accident Map
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 16:47:49-04

We are learning additional information about a fatal accident near Coram on Monday that closed U.S. Highway 2 for several hours.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that two people died and four were injured in a seven-vehicle crash that happened near the intersection with Old U.S. Highway 2.

A 77-year-old man from Kingman, Arizona and a 72-year-old man from Coram died in the accident which happened at 3:55 p.m. on June 5, 2023.

Additionally, a 44-year-old man from New York, a 36-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man — all from Great Falls — were hurt in the chain reaction crash.

MHP reports a driver headed east on U.S. Highway 2 rear-ended a vehicle that then hit and pushed a third vehicle into the westbound lane of the road which set off the chain-reaction series of accidents.

According to the MHP report, speed is suspected as a factor in the crash, but alcohol/drugs are not suspected.

The names of the people involved have not been released and an MHP investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!