KALISPELL — An accident is causing delays on U.S. Highway 2 in the Flathead.

The multi-vehicle crash is blocking both lanes of traffic near the intersection with Old Highway 2 in Coram.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino is advising people to take an alternate route since both lanes of traffic are blocked.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 4 p.m.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.